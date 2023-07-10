EU Election Exploratory Mission meets officials of Human Rights Commission, foreign ministry

The visiting European Union (EU) Election Exploratory Mission held a meeting with the officials of the Human Rights Commission around 11:15am today.

Previously, they met senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs around 10am.

The EU Election Exploratory Mission team arrived in Dhaka on a 16-day visit on Saturday (8 July) to observe the present the and pre-election political situation in Bangladesh.

The task of this mission will be to assess the scope, planning, budget, logistics and security of the main election observation mission, Public Diplomacy Wing Director General (Additional Charge) Mohammad Rafiqul Alam told reporters at the weekly briefing on Thursday.

On the second day of its two-week visit, the delegation had a meeting with the ambassadors of some countries at the Gulshan residence of Charles Whiteley, the EU Ambassador in Dhaka, according to diplomatic sources.

At the meeting, the ambassadors and representatives from France, Italy, Norway, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Canada and some other countries were present.

The EU delegation is scheduled to meet with a team of the Bangladesh Awami League on Monday afternoon and hold a series of meetings with major political parties and the civil society.

The team is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Election Commission on 11 July morning, according to commission sources.

Based on the delegation's report, European Commission Vice President Joseph Borrell will make the final decision on sending a full-fledged EU observer team to the next national elections.