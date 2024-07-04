Need to work together to make earth livable: Environment Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at the concluding ceremony of the World Environment Day celebration and prize distribution on the occasion on Wednesday, 3 July. Photo: UNB

Everyone needs to come forward to protect the environment and make Planet Earth livable, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said yesterday (3 July).

"We all should work together with the government to protect the environment to ensure a livable world," the environment minister said, while addressing the concluding ceremony and prize distribution on the occasion of World Environment Day, organised at the Department of Environment (DoE) here. There was also an Environment Fair.

He said World Environment Day is celebrated to create public awareness regarding the environment, so its protection activities should be carried out around the year.

"We have to increase environmental awareness in our daily life. We have to change our behaviour and attitude to protect the country's environment. We all expect a greener, beautiful and healthy world," he said.

The minister congratulated the winners and said "Let us all come together to protect the environment and ensure a green world for our present and future generations," DoE Director General Dr Abdul Hamid presided over the event while Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and DoE Additional Director Siddiqur Rahman, addressed, among others.

Prizes, crests, and certificates were distributed among the winners in different categories - drawing competition, inter-university environment debate competition, and essay competition organised on the occasion of World Environment Day and the best stall representatives at the Environment Fair.