The war against nature must be stopped immediately: Environment minister

Environment

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 01:15 am

A file photo of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

The biggest ongoing war in the world is the war against nature which must be stopped immediately, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said on Friday (5 July), according to a press statement.

Speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Rotary Club of Dhaka Pathfinders 2024-2025 organized at Gulshan Club on Friday evening, he said humans are a part of nature, so indiscriminate destruction of nature and biodiversity must be stopped for our own existence.

He urged everyone to work to prevent plastic pollution.

The minister said, "We are all talking about a green environment and a healthy future, but it will not be possible for the government alone.  Rather, everyone in society must come forward, and work together with specific goals."

On the occasion, the minister told the club members that Rotarians can play an important role in protecting the stability of our environment and climate.

During the ceremony outgoing president Rotarian Tabassum Hossain administered the oath to the newly-elected management council of the club for the Rotary year 2024-2025.  It was attended by distinguished guests, Rotary members and community leaders.

