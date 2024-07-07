Bangladesh, France strengthen climate partnership with Adaptation Pact: Saber 

Environment

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 07:59 pm

The minister meeting a delegation led by the Ambassador of France Marie Masdupuy on 7 July. Photo: Courtesy
The minister meeting a delegation led by the Ambassador of France Marie Masdupuy on 7 July. Photo: Courtesy

The France-Bangladesh Adaptation Pact signifies a robust partnership aimed at addressing the urgent challenges of climate change, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (7 July).

"This collaborative effort aims to expedite Bangladesh's adaptation strategies while securing additional funding for climate resilience projects," the minister said while a delegation led by the Ambassador of France Marie Masdupuy held a bilateral meeting to discuss the France-Bangladesh Adaptation Pact at the ministry.

The MoEFCC proposed resource allocation aligns with national priorities. The timeline for the Pact is set from September 2023 to August 2028. 

The French delegation expressed willingness to align interventions with Bangladesh's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) during the implementation phase.

Discussions emphasised the need for a targeted capacity-building programme, according to a ministry release. 

The MoEFCC will submit project concepts under the 'Ecosystem, Wetland and Biodiversity' sector of the NAP to access initial funding. AFD has requested the MoEFCC's formal project request to secure the first tranche of €4 million for 2024.

The meeting highlighted projects aimed at restoring and protecting the Sundarbans, including mangrove plantation and community-based forest fire management.

The French Government, through the AFD, is offering a climate policy loan support of €300 million. 

The MoEFCC stressed the need for technical support to meet specific indicators, particularly those related to the Enhanced Transparency Framework.

