Govt is following green development policy: Saber

Environment

BSS
25 March, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 06:56 pm

Related News

Govt is following green development policy: Saber

BSS
25 March, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 06:56 pm
Oxfam, Bangladesh arranged the workshop entitled &#039;Navigating the Climate Discourse: From COP-28 Insights to COP-29 Aspirations&#039; at a city hotel. Photo: BSS
Oxfam, Bangladesh arranged the workshop entitled 'Navigating the Climate Discourse: From COP-28 Insights to COP-29 Aspirations' at a city hotel. Photo: BSS

The government is following the green and climate resilient development policy to ensure that all the developments are environment- and climate-friendly, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (25 March).

"The climate change issue is now mainstreaming. This policy will be followed in all planning of health, communication and infrastructure sectors," he said at a workshop.

Oxfam, Bangladesh arranged the workshop entitled 'Navigating the Climate Discourse: From COP-28 Insights to COP-29 Aspirations' at a city hotel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking as chief guest, Saber Hossain warned that no development can be carried out by grabbing mountains and forests.

"Cutting of hills and grabbing of water bodies will be stopped. Action will be taken against those involved in building houses by cutting hills," he said.

The environment minister said Bangladesh needs US$ 9 billion dollars for carrying out adaptation programmes per year, while the government is providing only US$ 3.5 billion in adaptation alone.

If this huge amount of money is not spent for climate actions, the government could spend it in road, health and infrastructure sectors, he said.

Saber said even if it has been decided to keep the temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius to prevent climate change, it is not possible.

"Even if 100 percent of promises are kept, they will be exceeded. It is thought that the temperature will rise by 2.5 or 2.6 degrees Celsius," he said, adding that "As much as the temperature rises, we have to work towards limiting temperature rise by 1.5 degree Celsius. We must do whatever we need to protect the climate," he said.

Top News

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / green development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

11h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

1h | Videos
Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

3h | Videos
Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

7h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Bharta

Delicious Chicken Bharta

6h | Videos