Govt is following green development policy: Saber

The government is following the green and climate resilient development policy to ensure that all the developments are environment- and climate-friendly, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (25 March).

"The climate change issue is now mainstreaming. This policy will be followed in all planning of health, communication and infrastructure sectors," he said at a workshop.

Speaking as chief guest, Saber Hossain warned that no development can be carried out by grabbing mountains and forests.

"Cutting of hills and grabbing of water bodies will be stopped. Action will be taken against those involved in building houses by cutting hills," he said.

The environment minister said Bangladesh needs US$ 9 billion dollars for carrying out adaptation programmes per year, while the government is providing only US$ 3.5 billion in adaptation alone.

If this huge amount of money is not spent for climate actions, the government could spend it in road, health and infrastructure sectors, he said.

Saber said even if it has been decided to keep the temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius to prevent climate change, it is not possible.

"Even if 100 percent of promises are kept, they will be exceeded. It is thought that the temperature will rise by 2.5 or 2.6 degrees Celsius," he said, adding that "As much as the temperature rises, we have to work towards limiting temperature rise by 1.5 degree Celsius. We must do whatever we need to protect the climate," he said.