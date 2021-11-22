COP26 outcome frustrating for Bangladesh: Civil society

The recent COP26 outcome is frustrating for most vulnerable countries like Bangladesh as there was no significant decision to finance for such countries, especially for their adaptation activities, and to deal with possible damages caused by climate change, according to civil society organisations in Bangladesh.

The organisations at a virtual seminar on Monday demanded that the government develop a country-owned long term financial strategy to support climate change actions in the future.

The seminar titled "CoP 26 outcome and our future perspective as MVCs" was jointly organised by COAST foundation, an organisation for Socio-Economic Development, Bangladesh Indigenous Peoples' Network on Climate Change, Centre for Participatory Research and Development, Coastal Development Partnership, Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network and Equity and Justice Working Group, Bangladesh.

Presenting a keynote, Syed Aminul Hoque from EquityBD said the COP26 outcome was expected to produce a concrete decision and actions by world leaders to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and appropriate financing to support adaptation actions and to face recurrent losses and damages.

This did not happen owing to opposition from some developed countries, especially the United States and their allies, he also said.

He also criticised the United Kingdom's position for its so-called "Net Zero Emission" target by 2050, which in fact supports the big emitters to continue their greenhouse gas emission.

Lawmaker Barrister Shamim Haider said the COP26 outcome is somehow disappointing as the decisions aggregately dismantled the common but differentiated responsibilities, principle of Paris Agreement, denied losses and damages with displacement issues and moving towards a business model instead of survival of the most vulnerable countries and saving the earth from global warming.

Dr Mostafa Saroar, a professor at Khulna University of Engineering & Technology, said the proposed "Net Zero emission" target is a false and elusive solution and the UK pushed the poor and developing countries to adopt this target.

Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, climate change negotiator, criticised the developed countries initiative of "new collective and quantified goal on finance" where there are no representatives of most vulnerable countries to finalise the process.

Sharif Jamil, general secretary at Bangladesh Paribesh Anolon, said the government's mindset is confused as there are inconsistencies between the government's coal use and alternative energy strategies.