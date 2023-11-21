Climate change hits women's health harder. Activists want leaders to address it at COP28

Climate Change

AP/UNB
21 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 11:15 am

Related News

Climate change hits women's health harder. Activists want leaders to address it at COP28

As the annual UN-led climate summit known as COP is set to convene later this month in Dubai, activists are urging policymakers to respond to climate change’s disproportionate impact on women and girls, especially where poverty makes them more vulnerable

AP/UNB
21 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 11:15 am
Mamta Kumari, a farm worker, takes a brief break between harvesting wheat on a farm in Nanu village in Uttar Pradesh state, India, on Oct. 17, 2023. As the annual U.N.-led climate summit known as COP is set to convene later this month in Abu Dhabi, experts are urging policymakers to respond to climate change’s disproportionate impact on women and girls, especially where poverty makes them more vulnerable. (Uzmi Athar/Press Trust of India via AP)
Mamta Kumari, a farm worker, takes a brief break between harvesting wheat on a farm in Nanu village in Uttar Pradesh state, India, on Oct. 17, 2023. As the annual U.N.-led climate summit known as COP is set to convene later this month in Abu Dhabi, experts are urging policymakers to respond to climate change’s disproportionate impact on women and girls, especially where poverty makes them more vulnerable. (Uzmi Athar/Press Trust of India via AP)

Manju Devi suffered in pain for two months last year as she worked on a farm near Delhi, unable to break away from duties that sometimes had her standing for hours in the waist-deep water of a rice paddy, lifting heavy loads in intense heat and spraying pesticides and insecticides. When that pain finally became too much to bear, she was rushed to a hospital.

The doctors' verdict: Devi had suffered a prolapsed uterus and would need a hysterectomy. She hadn't said a word to her family about her discomfort because of societal taboo over discussing a "women's illness," and with two grown children and three grandchildren looking to the 56-year-old widow to help put food on the table, Devi had relied on painkillers to stay in the fields.

"I endured excruciating pain for months, scared to speak about it publicly. It shouldn't take a surgical procedure to make us realize the cost of increasing heat," she said, surrounded by women who told of undergoing a similar ordeal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As the annual UN-led climate summit known as COP is set to convene later this month in Dubai, activists are urging policymakers to respond to climate change's disproportionate impact on women and girls, especially where poverty makes them more vulnerable.

Top News / World+Biz

climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

3h | Panorama
In Bangladesh, the idea of remote work became very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with its global rise. PHOTO: TBS

A callback to remote work and classes?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

25m | TBS Economy
2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

13h | TBS SPORTS
Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

14h | TBS SPORTS
UK's historic buildings under threat

UK's historic buildings under threat

12h | TBS Stories