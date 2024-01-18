Blue Ring Angelfish, a Bay of Bengal fisherman's rare find 

Environment

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 06:01 pm

The Blue Ring angelfish. Photo: TBS
The Blue Ring angelfish. Photo: TBS

A fish not too many people had seen before, almost foreign, pulled in a crowd of eager fishermen yesterday morning after it was caught in a net at the Dublar Char area of the Bay of Bengal.

Emon Hossain, a fisherman hailing from Satkhira's Assasuni Upazila, went fishing a few mornings ago and made the discovery.

"A crowd of curious fishermen gathered round to see it but no one could identify it," he said.

It was brought to Satkhira Fisheries Officer Anisur Rahman's attention. 

He, then, recognised it as the Blue Ring angelfish.

"This fish is usually kept in aquariums because of its beautiful appearance," Anisur said.

"But it is not a fish of our region. I cannot really tell how it got here."

He further said angelfish are found from East Africa to Indo-West Pacific, Indonesia, New Guinea to New Caledonia, North to South Japan.

 

fish / Bay of Bengal / Fisherman

