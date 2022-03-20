144th IPU Assembly: 9-member Bangladeshi delegation reaches Indonesia

A nine-member delegation of Bangladesh has reached Indonesia to participate in the 144th IPU Assembly being held in Nusa Dua 20-24 March.

Shamsul Haque Tuku, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry is leading the Bangladeshi contingent.

They will participate in multiple agenda-based discussions on topics like climate change, sustainable world peace and application of information and communication technologies in the education sector, reads a press release.

Hosted by the parliament of Indonesia, hundreds of parliamentarians from all over the world are meeting in person at the assembly on the theme "Getting to zero: Mobilising parliaments to act on climate change."

They will consider what parliamentary action needs to be taken to mitigate the effects of the climate emergency and to implement the Paris agreement.

Parliamentarians will hear testimonials from climate activists and representatives from countries on the frontlines of climate change, notably small island developing states.

With the backdrop of war in Ukraine, IPU members are expected to adopt a landmark resolution on rethinking and reframing the approach to peace processes with a view to fostering lasting peace.

The resolution is expected to reaffirm the IPU's founding principles of dialogue as the choice modality for resolving international disputes, the release added.

The IPU will launch two new tools for parliamentarians during the assembly – a handbook on strengthening health security preparedness, in partnership with World Health Organisation, and the third global parliamentary report on public engagement in the work of parliament, in partnership with United Nations Development Programme.

The committee on human rights of parliamentarians will also consider the latest cases of human rights violations suffered by parliamentarians around the world including in Belarus, Ecuador, Eswatini, Myanmar, and Venezuela.