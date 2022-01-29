Students continue protest with music, cleaning campaigns at SUST

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 10:18 pm

Students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet have continued their protest demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed but this time instead of campaigns like hunger strikes, the students have taken up innovative initiatives including clean-up operations and cultural events.

The students organised a cultural programme on Saturday evening where Nongor, one of the bands formed by university students, performed and through songs, they demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellor. Before that, students carried out a clean-up operation and cleaned up the entire campus.

Mohaiminul Bashar Raj, one of the protesting students, said, "The campus became quite dirty during the protest so, we have taken it upon ourselves to clean it up as part of our protest."

He said that the VC had a policy of no cultural events and road paint on the campus premises but until his resignation, the protesting students will hold cultural programmes every day and carry on road paintings.

The students will also open five "Chashabhushar Tong", small shops, around the campus, which the VC had previously closed down.

Earlier on 19 January, some 24 students went on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of the VC. Before that, students began protests to demand the resignation of the Provost of the Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall Zafrin Ahmed Liza after she allegedly 'misbehaved' with a student.

Though she was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of the vice-chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed after police used batons and tear shells and fired shots to break up a protest.

Later on, 26 January, the students of SUST taking part in a fast-unto-death programme, demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, ended their hunger strike after seven days, following the visit of former SUST faculty and noted author Professor Muhammed Zafar Iqbal.

SUST protest

