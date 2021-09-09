STEM CLUB Bangladesh brings back “STEM FEST 2021: Exploring STEM through Coding” For Young Enthusiasts!

STEM CLUB Bangladesh is going to arrange another tremendous coding competition for School & College level students after successfully hosting the "Micro Camp 2020: Stay Home Stay Code" campaign with a huge overwhelming response. STEM CLUB Bangladesh is an excellent community platform which is aiming to build awareness among the students, educators, and enthusiasts to ennoble the society through a world-leading STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education in collaboration with the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, iDEA Project as partners of the great initiative.

There is a global shortage of young people entering STEM fields and careers. Now is the time to engage the students, educators, and enthusiasts as young as possible and show how broad STEM is and what amazing opportunities there are. "STEM FEST 2021: Exploring STEM through Coding" is powered By ANTT Robotics and supported by Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (idea), ICT Division, and Korea Productivity Center (KPC). STEM CLUB Bangladesh also has Bangladesh Robotics Foundation as an Org. Partner, The Business Standard as a Media Partner, Innokids, My e-Kids, Moonsez Art Academy as an Edu-tech Partner, Rangpur Startup as an Ecosystem Partner, and Tesseract Technologies as a Technical Partner in this upcoming event, states a press release.

It is all based around STEM but learning by doing. This STEM celebration is dedicated to guiding enthusiasts to learn Scratch Programming, Arduino, and Iot which are applicable for school & college students. Undoubtedly, the STEM fest is going to be a diverse programme to engage different communities and make STEM fields attractive and accessible.

There will be three themes to compete on which are for school & college students. We will first provide them boot camp, where they will learn about how to solve code in particular themes. Here, they will also get one-on-one mentoring sessions as well. Those Boot Camp & Mentoring sessions will be held on 10 September 2021 and 17 September 2021. We will open the challenge after every Boot Camp & Mentoring session. Students will get limited time to solve those problems. Then they have to submit their work through our procedure on a particular day. Again, every participant of STEM FEST 2021 will get a free workshop on Pitch presentation on 18 September 2021. On the final day, we will start our program with a Pitch Competition. And last but not the least, our Chief guest and honorable guests will announce the winner's name in the closing ceremony

The Champion will get IoT Starter Kits and a 3 month Live IoT Course (it will be worth about 10,000 BDT), the 1st Runner up will get Robotics Starter Kits and a 3 month Live Robotics & Programming Course (it will be worth about 8,000 BDT) & the 2nd Runner up will get Group Discount Coupon code for free course with maximum 3 team members/ friends (it will be worth about 5,000 BDT).

Moreover, a printed certificate will be provided to the top 10 contestants.

Schedule Details of the STEM Fest is given below :

Day 1: 10 September 2021 - Opening Ceremony, Arduino Boot Camp & Mentoring session

Day 2: 17 September 2021 - IoT Boot Camp & Mentoring session and Scratch Programming Boot Camp & Mentoring session

Day 3: 18 September 2021 - Pitch Presentation Workshop

Day 4: 24 September 2021 - Pitch Presentation Competition, Winner Announcement & Closing Ceremony

STEM CLUB Bangladesh is focusing on STEM education equality and equity where no students should fall behind due to geolocation setbacks and school facilities lacking in the quest of preparing for the modern technology world. Therefore, the concept of the upcoming STEM Fest is to train the younger generation using the element of personalization and gamification and make a difference in the vast world of technology rather than keeping modern technologies away.