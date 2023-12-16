SHELeads Now celebrates the success of the STEM Empowerment Bootcamp. Photo: Courtesy

Farhanas' Brainstation's SHELeads Now project announces the successful conclusion of its groundbreaking 16-day STEM Empowerment Bootcamp, a transformative initiative aimed at shaping the future STEM leaders of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The comprehensive program, which ran from 30 November to 15 December 2023, witnessed tremendous success in empowering tech-savvy students and breaking down gender barriers in the dynamic world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Initiated by Tanjina Afrin Punom and her dedicated team, the STEM Empowerment Bootcamp garnered immense support from various stakeholders, including Bee Technology & Research Hub, Youth Movements, bIN,S, Arte Amore, Radio Dhoni, The Business Standard, Nagorik TV, The Daily Star, Anannya magazine, Gotipath, Human Resource Development Institute-HRDI, and more than 40 university clubs across Bangladesh.

The diverse curriculum of the Bootcamp covered essential topics for STEM professionals, including Web Fundamentals, Power BI for Data Analysis, AI Mastery, Entrepreneurship, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity Fundamentals, and more. Renowned industry experts and faculty from prestigious universities, such as Aleya Aktar, Md Umaid Hasan, Rony Saha, Farha Mahmud Trina, Mohammad Sulaiman, Nashid Andalib Nikita, Syedun Nessa Oni, Zaied Sifat, Amit Chakraborty, S M Ahbadur Rahman, led engaging virtual sessions.

The closing ceremony, graced by special guests Aleya Aktar, Don Sumdany, Farha Mahmud Trina, Tasnuva Ahmed, Ineke Hurkmans, and Achia Nila, marked the culmination of this transformative journey. Their presence added a touch of inspiration and motivation, emphasizing the importance of gender equality in STEM fields.

The Bootcamp achieved its primary goal of enhancing participants' skills, making them more competitive in the job market and better prepared for STEM-related roles. By promoting inclusivity and offering entrepreneurship training, the program significantly contributed to Bangladesh's innovation and progress.

The success of the Bootcamp can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of facilitators, team members, and the enthusiastic participation of tech-savvy students from diverse educational backgrounds. Networking sessions, industry expert interactions, and mentorship opportunities further connected participants with STEM professionals, creating a supportive ecosystem for future leaders.

Farhanas' Brainstation's SHELeads Now project expresses gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the STEM Empowerment Bootcamp, underscoring the collective commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive STEM community in Bangladesh.