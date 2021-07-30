SSC, HSC examinees asked to submit assignments 

TBS Report 
30 July, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 06:07 pm

HSC, equivalent exams result 2020
Representational image. Photo: File Photo

The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education on Thursday required assignments be submitted for 3 group-based elective subjects be of 2021 SSC, HSC equivalent candidates.

The directive was given in a circular signed by Prof SM Amirul Aslam, convener of the Examination Control Coordinating Sub-Committee of the division and was issued to the heads of all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical educational institutions at the secondary and higher secondary levels.

By reducing the time and marks, only three group-based elective subject examinations will be held as per the syllabus and strictly following hygiene rules, the notice read. 

Regular, irregular, private and grade improving candidates of SSC, HSC and equivalent examination batches of 2021 will have to submit assignments for only three elective subjects as part of the exam procedure.

Candidates who partly failed (one or two elective subjects) will have to submit assignments for those subjects only. 

Candidates who failed in the required and fourth subjects will not have to take part in the assignment process.

