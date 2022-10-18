Berger rewards club members' children who excelled in HSC and SSC examinations

Corporates

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:37 pm

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) organises an annual award-giving ceremony on Sunday at Berger corporate office for the children of its Club Supreme and Somporko Club members for achieving GPA-5 in their HSC and SSC examinations. Photo: Courtesy
Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) organises an annual award-giving ceremony on Sunday at Berger corporate office for the children of its Club Supreme and Somporko Club members for achieving GPA-5 in their HSC and SSC examinations. Photo: Courtesy

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has recently organised an annual award-giving ceremony for the children of its Club Supreme and Somporko Club members who achieved GPA-5 in their HSC and SSC examinations as a part of the clubs' activities. 

They held the event on Sunday at Berger corporate office, read a press statement.

After two years of pause due to covid, the yearly ritual begins again for 2020 to 2021 HSC and SSC examinees. This year, a total of six students were awarded crest, certificate, prize money, and books at the event.

They are – Afrin Jahan Chowdhury (HSC), Mahmudul Hasan (HSC), Labiba Tasnim (HSC), Fariha Tabassum (HSC), Abrar Shajid (SSC), and Zinat Sultana Tajri (HSC). 

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director; Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, chief sales and marketing officer; Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, chief marketing officer; A K M Sadeque Newaj, chief business officer; and A M M Fazlur Rashid, head- Channel Engagement, Marketing were present at the reception event on behalf of Berger.

Rupali Chowdhury said, "Berger's Club Supreme and Somporko Club members are very dear to us. Berger strongly hopes these children can move on to the next phase of their lives with the utmost determination and courage to succeed in life."

It is mentionable that "Club Supreme" is a dealer's loyalty club launched by Berger in 2018, covering the top-selling dealers. At present, there are around 875 premium dealers. Meanwhile, also beginning in 2018, "Somporko Club" is for painters or paint contractors who receive special support and benefits from the corporation.

