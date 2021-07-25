Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

The assignment activities for secondary (SSC) and higher secondary (HSC) candidates of the academic year 2022 have been postponed due to countrywide lockdown.

The suspension order will remain effective until further notice, said an official order issued by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education on Saturday (24 July).

Earlier, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) prepared the assignment activities that have been running since 14 June. The fourth-week grade-based assignments have been published to date.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced a possible schedule for this year's SSC, HSC and equivalent examination on 15 July. According to this, the SSC examinations will be held by November second week and Higher Secondary Examination by December first week on a limited syllabus if the Covid-19 situation remains favourable.

The examinations will be taken only through selective examination on three group-based subjects in compliance with hygiene rules.

The minister said that 24 assignments will be given to SSC candidates in 12 weeks from this month. And 30 assignments will be given for HSC candidates. SSC and HSC examinations will be taken after covering the short syllabus, while compulsory subjects will be assessed through subject mapping.

As a result, the assignment activities for the SSC candidates of the current year are still in force. The candidates have already been provided with their first week of assignment work before Eid-ul-Adha.

The results, however, will be published through subject mapping of previous exams if the situation does not improve enough to hold the examinations.

Last year, the government promoted Primary Education Completion (PSC), JSC, and HSC and equivalent students without taking any exams.

HSC students were assessed based on their JSC and SSC results. All students from primary to secondary level were also promoted automatically.

There are about 4.5 crore students from pre-primary to higher education level at around two lakh educational institutions across the country.