Rajshahi's Varendra University secures place in Young University Rankings 2023

Varindra University, a private university from Rajshahi, has secured a position in the Young University Rankings. The university, with over 6,000 students, secured its position in the World Young University Rankings in its 12th year.

Published by Times Higher Education, this ranking included both public and private universities in Bangladesh, with only 11 universities in the country making the list.

The ranking only considers universities that are under 50 years old, assessing their performance in 13 criteria, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

The World University Rankings by Times Higher Education started in 2019.

Among the best universities in Bangladesh, according to the published list, are North-South University, American International University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Daffodil International University, Dhaka International University, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, Jashore Science and Technology University, Khulna University, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, United International University, and Varindra University.

Varindra University has secured the 8th position in Business Administration, 6th in Pharmacy and Law, 10th in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, 7th in Political Science and Journalism, 9th in English and Economics, and 4th in Social Sciences.

The university's student-faculty ratio has also been praised, securing the 2nd position. It has already started academic activities on its permanent international-standard campus and follows an outcome-based curriculum, delivering education on a semester basis, as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Among the universities featured in the World Young University Rankings 2023, Varindra University is one of the 11 universities from Bangladesh, 69 from India, 48 from Pakistan, and only 2 from Sri Lanka to have secured a place.

More details about this ranking can be found on the Times Higher Education website: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2023/young-university-rankings)