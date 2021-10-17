IUBAT observes World Food Day 2021

IUBAT observes World Food Day 2021

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) celebrated 'The World Food Day on Saturday in their campus premises. 

The programme was organised by the College of Agricultural Sciences (CAS) with the theme "Safe Food Now for a Healthy Tomorrow". 

The programme was presided by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Abdur Rab. Country Representative for IRRI Bangladesh, Dr Humnath Bhandari, spoke as the chief guest, said a press release. 

The celebration was started with Blood Donation Program organised by College of Nursing. 

The programme was grouped into two different sessions; inaugural session and technical session. 

In the inaugural session, as key note speaker Prof Dr Shohidullah Miah, presented the objectives, goals of the programme and highlighted the importance of the World Food Day during his speech on World Food Day 2021.   

AKM Sharfuddin, (director placement & alumni affairs), Dean, College of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Shohidullah Miah, faculty members, students and other officials attended the programme. 

