IUBAT admission test on 8 September
Admission Test of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) for fall 2022 semester will be held on 8 September at 11 AM.
It will be organised at the university's own campus at Uttara, said a press release.
The university offers nine bachelor degrees and one post-graduation degree under six departments. Eligible applicants can apply to get admitted through this link: www.iubat.edu/admission
IUBAT offers BBA, Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Economics, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality Management in bachelor's degrees. Besides, it also offers MBA in post graduate level.
The university offers upto 100% merit based scholarship based on the result of HSC and SSC. It also offers 15% extra waiver to the female students to encourage them for higher studies. There are more than 102 scholarship available for the students who keep performing bettering during their academic period. Besides, there are special financial support programs for meritorious but needy applicants.