IUBAT launches pre-university English course for freshmen

The International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) has launched a Pre-University English Course for students admitted in the Fall 2024 semester. The inaugural class of the course was held today (6 July).

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdur Rab and Treasurer and Director of Administration Professor Selina Nargis attended the inauguration, reads a press release.

The Pre-University English Course at IUBAT is designed to bridge the gap between high school and university education by enhancing the English language skills of incoming freshmen. This intensive one-month program aims to improve students' proficiency in listening and speaking, ensuring they are prepared for the linguistic demands of university-level courses. It also focuses on building essential academic skills, such as critical thinking and effective study strategies, while fostering confidence and active participation in classroom activities. By providing a supportive environment, the course facilitates a smooth transition to university life and promotes active learning, ultimately helping students develop the necessary language and academic competencies to succeed in their studies at IUBAT.

Treasurer Professor Selina Nargis highlighted that IUBAT's Pre-University English Course is a one-month intensive program designed to be completed before the start of regular university courses. Through this course, students will develop independent and active learning skills that are essential for their success as university students. She emphasized that IUBAT is committed to providing the necessary support to transform students into valuable assets for the country.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdur Rab remarked that many students entering the university after high school lack sufficient English communication skills. There is a significant gap between the university's expectations and the student's current abilities. To address this, the Pre-University English Course has been introduced to strengthen the foundational skills of our students.

The inaugural class was conducted by Associate Professor Sadekul Islam and Associate Professor Md. Forhad Hossain from the Department of English and Modern Languages. The session was further graced by the presence of Professor Dr. Momtazur Rahman, Chair of the Department of English and Modern Languages, and Professor Dr. Bijoy Lal Basu, Advisor of the Department of English and Modern Languages.

IUBAT, one of the best private universities in the country, started its journey in 1991. Professor of Dhaka University and former director of IBA, academician Professor Dr. M Alimulya Mian is the founder of this reputed institution.