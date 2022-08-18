IIUC students get Wamy scholarship 

IIUC students get Wamy scholarship 

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 04:43 pm
World Assembly of Muslim Youth (Wamy), a Saudi Arabia-based international organisation, awarded full-free scholarships to 20 students of the International Islamic University of Chittagong (IIUC) on Thursday.

IIUC Board of Trustees Chairman Professor Dr Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadwi attended the programme as chief guest, while IIUC Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Anwarul Azim Arif presided over the event.

IIUC Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Registrar AFM Akhtaruzzaman Kaiser, International Affairs and Student Welfare Division Director (Acting) Md Mahfuzur Rahman, and International Affairs Division Coordinator Abdur Rahim were present at the event.

Wami's Education Department Director, Professor Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Al Faleh, and Head of Scholarship Department, Hussain Ahmed Al Amoodi, attended the event virtually.

Dr Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadwi said, "Wamy had been a proud partner in various development activities of IIUC since its start. The organisation promised to work with us by providing scholarships and ICT-based training to improve the skills of students and teachers.

Md Mahfuzur Rahman said, "Different international organisations, including Wami, award merit-based scholarships to needy IIUC students. Wami has recently awarded scholarships to 20 students, which will continue for the next four years. In addition, the organisation set up a lab with 30 computers on the female campus of IIUC."

