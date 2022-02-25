Intl science conference kicks off at International Islamic University Chittagong ICT

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 10:34 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A three-day international conference on innovation in science, engineering and technology started at the International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) with the initiative of the Faculty of Science of the university on Friday.

About 500 research papers on science, engineering and technology have been submitted to this conference from different countries.

Islamic University of Technology Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, who was present as the chief guest at the inauguration, said, "We need to sharpen our knowledge through science and technology. The innovations to be made in this international conference will pave the way for the transformation of the large population of the country into manpower."

It is possible to take the country forward economically through the proper use of science and technology. There is no alternative to technology for the economic development of the country. Globally, the next challenge will be technology-dependent, which our youths have to overcome, he added.

IIUC Vice Chancellor Prof Anwarul Azim Arif, who inaugurated the conference, said while there is not much research in the universities of the country nowadays IIUC students and teachers are trying their best to concentrate on research. Something new will be invented through this research.

Speaking as the special guest, Prof Dr M Kaykobad, president of the Technical Programme Committee of the International Islamic University, said that this international conference distinguishes IIUC from other universities.

"If we can build a society dependent on science and technology, the economic development of the country will take place," he added.

Among others, IEEE Bangladesh Section Vice Chair (Technical) Prof M Moshiul Hoque, IIUC Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mosrurul Mowla, IIUC Treasurer Prof Dr Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Conference Committee Secretary Prof Dr Mohammad Delower Hossain, Technical Secretary Tanvir Ahasan, IIUC Science and Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Dr Mohammad Akhter Sayeed, and Advisor to IIUC Board of Trustees Chairman Prof Dr Mohammad Shahadat Hossain spoke on the occasion.

