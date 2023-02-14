Closing ceremony of Hult Prize held at International Islamic University Chittagong

Closing ceremony of Hult Prize held at International Islamic University Chittagong

The closing ceremony of the Hult Prize On-Campus Programme 2022-2023 was held at International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) on 12 February. 

The session was chaired by IIUC Vice Chancellor Prof Md Anwarul Azim Arif while Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Masrurul Mowla, and BoT Member and Female Academic Zone Chairman Rizia Reza Chowdhury were present as special guests, said a press release.

The Hult Prize is a global competition that challenges students to solve some of the world's most pressing social issues. The theme for this year's competition was 'Redesigning Fashion'.

The whole event was sponsored by New Way Consultancy (NWC), a leading consulting firm in Bangladesh. The company has been a strong supporter of the Hult Prize On-campus Programme at IIUC and its involvement in the competition is a testament to its commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs and leaders.

At the ceremony, the winners of the Hult Prize were announced. The winning team's idea was to develop Biodegradable sanitary pads.

Three out of the 73 teams would further go on the regional stage of Hult Prize representing IIUC.

Hult Prize / International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC

