HULT Prize 2022-23 to be held at International Islamic University Chittagong

The first-ever on-campus round of the HULT Prize will be held at International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC), which gives students the chance to launch a business concept with significant social effects.

More than 3,000 university campuses from 121 countries participate each year in this effort to provide worthwhile employment prospects by addressing social issues, reads a press release.

IIUC has established an on-campus organisational committee for the season 2022–2023 HULT Prize, one of the biggest student entrepreneurship and business idea competitions.

Six departments, one deputy campus director & one female campus coordinator have been appointed at IIUC to organise the on-campus round this year.

Md Amdadul Hoque Rafi, who has been appointed as the Campus Director & Chief Organiser for the Hult Prize (IIUC), said, "I am grateful for the chance. Our team is working hard to ensure the success of the event."

The whole on-campus round of IIUC will be monitored by the Chief Advisors Muhammad Toufiqur Rahman and Amzad Hossain, both extremely talented and enthusiastic faculty members of IIUC.

"I believe the event will be a remarkable one for us," said Azwad Habib, head of Corporate & External Affairs at IIUC.

One of the top education consulting firms, New Way Consultancy - NWC Bangladesh, has partnered with HULT Prize 2022–2023 at IIUC as the title sponsor.

Registration will begin on 17 October and the grand finale of the on-campus round is scheduled for the third week of January 2023.