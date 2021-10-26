Cluster admission test results of B unit published 

The results of the first-ever combined admission tests to 20 universities for the academic year 2020-21 have been published.

The results were published on the official website of integrated admission information (https://gstadmission.ac.bd) on Tuesday.

Some 67,117 candidates appeared in the admission test held on Sunday.

The 20 universities conducting the cluster admission tests are – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Barisal University, Begum Rokeya University Rangpur, Cumilla University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Islamic University, Jagannath University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jashore University of Science and Technology, Khulna University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Pabna University of Science and Technology, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.