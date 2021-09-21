Combined admission tests in 20 public universities to begin 17 October

Combined admission tests for honours first year 2020-21 academic session of 20 public universities will begin on 17 October.

This is the first time the public universities are going to take admission tests in an integrated system.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the core committee comprising the vice-chancellors of 20 universities.

Kamaluddin Ahmed, joint convener of the committee and acting vice chancellor of Jagannath University, confirmed this to Prothom Alo after the meeting.

According to the decision, admission tests for Science unit (A) will be held on 17 October, Commerce unit (B) on 24 October, and Social Science unit (C) 0n 1 November.

In an integrated or bunch system, students will appear for one test for their chosen discipline which will be applicable for different universities in the country.

A total of three tests -- one for science, one for humanities and one for business studies students-- will be held in 20 general, science and technology universities.

Admission test questions will be based on the higher secondary syllabus.

So far it has been decided that the admission tests will be conducted directly in these universities and not through online.

The universities include Jagannath University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Khulna University, Begum Rokeya University, Islamic University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Cumilla University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jashore University of Science and Technology, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Barishal University, Rangamati Science and Technology University, Patuakhali Science and technology University, Rabindra University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Sheikh Hasina University, and Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University.