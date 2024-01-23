Islamic University Teachers' Association says no to cluster admission system

The Islamic University Teachers' Association has decided not to join the cluster system for admission tests of undergraduate programmes.

The decision was taken at the general meeting of the association today (23 January), the association's General Secretary Professor Dr Mamunur Rahman told The Business Standard.

In the meeting, the teachers said they will not participate in any work related to the admission tests if the university authority participates in the cluster admission test system for the 2023-24 academic year.

Mamunur Rahman said, "It was unanimously decided at the meeting to move away from the cluster system. We will inform the vice-chancellor tomorrow [Wednesday] in writing."

Asked about the association's decision, he said, "Cluster system is a long process. This causes some sufferings to the students.

"Also, questions have been raised about whether meritorious students are being admitted to the university due to the cluster system. The vice-chancellor also agreed with the teachers."