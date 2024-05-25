Class XI admissions begin tomorrow

Education

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 09:35 pm

Class XI admissions begin tomorrow

The online application system is divided into three phases with designated application windows, result announcements, and confirmation periods.

The application process of the first phase of admission to Class XI for the academic year 2024-2025 kicks off tomorrow (26 May) and will end on 11 June.

According to the XI class admission circular 2024-25, the online application system is divided into three phases with designated application windows, result announcements, and confirmation periods.

Students can submit their applications electronically through the official website, xiclassadmission.gov.bd. The application fee is Tk150, payable via mobile banking and debit or credit cards.

During the application process, students can choose a minimum of five and a maximum of ten colleges based on their preferences.

While there are approximately 25 lakh college seats available nationwide, exceeding the number of students who passed the recent SSC examinations (16,72,153), securing admission to prestigious colleges might be challenging. The top 200-250 colleges have a limited capacity, offering roughly 1 lakh seats, and competition is expected to be fierce.

The education board has also established session fee guidelines based on the location and Management Payment Order status of the institution.

These fees range from Tk1,500 for upazila or rural area educational institutions to Tk5,000 for institutions under MPO in the Dhaka metropolitan area (Bangla and English versions).

Students are encouraged to visit the official website, xiclassadmission.gov.bd, for a comprehensive application guide and to stay updated on the admission process.

Class XI / Class XI admission

