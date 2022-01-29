14.57 lakh students selected for class XI admission

Education

TBS Report 
29 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 09:02 pm

14.57 lakh students selected for class XI admission

Some 15,76,141 students applied for admissions in colleges

TBS Report 
29 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 09:02 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A total of 14,57,226 students have been selected for admission to various colleges across the country in the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Ministry of Education on Saturday published the admission results on its official website: http://xiclassadmission.gov.bd. Students can get their results by sending SMS.

After the publication of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination results on 30 December, the applications for admission in class XI were accepted online from 8-15 January.

Some 15,76,141 students applied for admissions in colleges. 

Those who have not been selected in the first phase will be able to apply two more times. 

Based on the results of SSC and equivalent examinations, it has been decided which college a student has been selected for admission. The choice forms filled up by the students have also been considered in this regard.

Now the selected students will have to confirm their admission by sending registration fees Tk228 in addition to mobile banking charges by 6 February. 

Admission procedures will begin on 19 February and continue till 24 February. 

After admission, classes will begin on 2 March.
 

