Brac University and University of Kent signs MOA

Education

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 05:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac University has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the University of Kent, a semi-collegiate public research university in the United Kingdom, to co-deliver the MSc in Development Economics programme.

Marking the agreement, the Department of Economics and Social Sciences of Brac University and the University of Kent organised a virtual launch event on 30 November, said a press release.

The event was streamed live on BRAC University's official Facebook page.

According to the press release, this collaboration will be effective from fall '21, encouraging a two-way exchange of the students.

The students who opt for the co-delivery arrangement will spend the first stage of the programme at Kent. Upon successful completion of the first stage (125 credits), students proceed to the second stage, when they will write their dissertation at Brac University.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Robert Chatterton Dickson, UGC Member Professor Biswajit Chanda, Brac University Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang, and Dr Anthony Manning, director and dean for Global and Lifelong Learning at the University of Kent, joined the live event and shared their reflections on this partnership.

Professor Vincent Chang said, "Brac University's overarching goal is to become a proud, international institution from Bangladesh on the global map by the end of this decade."

"Quality education goes hand in hand with internationalisation. Such collaboration has far-fetching impacts that will make it stand out on the global map in coming days," the Vice-Chancellor added.

Dr Anthony Manning gave an overview of the University of Kent and its engagement in developing new forms of inclusive education across borders.

Dr Manning said, "Extensive and well-rooted research links are testimony to what Kent sees as the essence of the institution working together with universities."

Robert Chatterton Dickson said, "This combined effort of the University of Kent and Brac University will help to address the challenges that lie ahead of Bangladesh. This collaboration will allow the students to identify the challenges to the development of Bangladesh."

Professor Farzana Munshi, interim chair of the Economics and Social Sciences Department of Brac University, highlighted the aspirations of the Department of Economics and Social Sciences (ESS) since the beginning of its journey.

Professor Munshi mentioned the growing interest amongst students in the UK as a destination for higher studies.

