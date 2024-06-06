Two-day career fair opens at BRAC University

A two-day career fair was launched at BRAC University on Wednesday (5 June) organised by BRAC University's Office of Career Services and Alumni Relations.

More than 80 organisations including finance, IT, telecommunications, multinational corporations, pharmaceutical and development organizations are participating in this career fair. The two-day fair will have on-spot interviews and some career seminars, reads a press release.

Through this career fair, students and alumni of BRAC University can learn about job opportunities and employers in various sectors. Through this, their understanding of the job market will be clearer.

This two-day career fair has special sessions on career topics with the participation of industry leaders and experts. These sessions will help the students develop as skilled human resources alongside continuing their academic studies.

In a "Leading with a Purpose: Insights from CEO's Journey" session, industry leaders will share their inspiring stories of becoming CEOs with students and alumni.

Professor Mohammad Mahboob Rahman, treasurer of BRAC University, gave the welcome speech at the opening ceremony of the career fair at the multipurpose hall of the university. BRAC Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Selim RF Hussain and Therap BD Limited's Asia, Middle East and North Africa and Africa Region Business Development Director Prattay Iqbal spoke as special guests on the occasion. BRAC University Registrar David Dowland gave the closing speech.

Selim RF Hossain said, "We consider investing in the youth as investing in the future. Through this we want to make our future generation innovative."

He emphasised on maintaining the right attitude, principles and effort and striving to achieve the best results. He urged the students to make maximum use of the opportunity.

Professor Mohammad Mahboob Rahman said, "The career fair is very important for students. It shows the job context for the students in the country and abroad and through the career fair students get a platform to prepare themselves according to that demand."

Professor Mahboob said the students of BRAC University are working with reputation in the best institutions of the country.

He said, "We are producing skilled graduates by providing quality education at BRAC University. Our liberal arts curriculum develops students ethically and humanistically while developing them competently."

Prattay Iqbal termed this career fair an important milestone in the academia-industry collaboration, which is an important means of networking for students.

In the afternoon, BRAC Bank Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer M Masud Rana and Head of Human Resources Akhteruddin Mahmood discussed career issues in a special session titled "Career Talk by BRAC Bank". After the discussion, the panelists answered various questions of the students. Masud Rana and Akhteruddin Mahmood discussed about the skills students need to have a good career in this event.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and chief executive officer of City Bank; Selim RF Hossain, managing director and chief executive officer of BRAC Bank; Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; and Pathao Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Fahim Ahmed will speak in a special discussion program titled "Leading with a Purpose: Insights from CEO's Journey" on Thursday morning.

BRAC Bank is the title sponsor of BRAC University Career Fair while Therap BD the co-sponsor. The beverage partner is Pepsi while hygiene partner Sepnil.