US Embassy Dhaka, Brac University organise first-ever fair AWE alumni in Bangladesh

Bren Flanigan, acting counselor for Public Affairs of the US Embassy, today (3 July) inaugurated the first-ever fair exclusively for Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) alumni in Bangladesh at the Brac University campus.

AWE, a global initiative led by the US Department of State, equips aspiring women entrepreneurs with essential knowledge, professional networks, and foundational materials crucial for launching and scaling up successful businesses. 

US Embassy Dhaka is deeply committed to supporting young aspiring women entrepreneurs, promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and nurturing local women business leaders, especially those from historically underrepresented communities.  

This inaugural fair is exclusively for AWE alumni in Bangladesh.  The event is scheduled to take place on 3-4 July at Brac University, featuring participants from the program's initial two cohorts.

During the fair, 35 women entrepreneurs from across Bangladesh, including Sylhet, Khagrachari, Gaibandha, Chattogram, and Dhaka, will showcase their innovative products and services.  This event will provide a unique platform for these entrepreneurs to present their businesses to a diverse audience of visitors, fostering networking and business growth opportunities. 

AWE, a prominent program funded by the State Department's Educational and Cultural Affairs Bureau, was inaugurated in Bangladesh in 2022.  Since its inception, the program has trained 140 women entrepreneurs nationwide. The Center for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) at Brac University serves as the program's local implementing partner.  

The AWE Program, a comprehensive three-month course tailored for aspiring women entrepreneurs across the globe, was designed by Arizona State University and the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation.  It generates income and creates jobs in women-led businesses in more than 100 countries worldwide.   

In Bangladesh, the program provides hands-on training in Bangla conducted by industry experts, focusing on core business skills with an emphasis on sustainability.  AWE strongly emphasizes peer-to-peer learning, networking, and fostering cohesion among graduating women entrepreneurs, contributing significantly to local prosperity and business growth.

US embassy Dhaka / BRAC University

