BRAC University's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development wins Global Impact Award at ICSB World Congress

BRAC University&#039;s Centre for Entrepreneurship Development wins Global Impact Award at ICSB World Congress

BRAC University is proud to announce that its Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) has been honored with the Entrepreneurship Center Global Impact Award at the 2024 International Council for Small Business (ICSB) World Congress held in Germany.

The ICSB, founded in 1955, is the oldest and largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing small businesses worldwide, with representation in over 85 countries. Each June, ICSB's World Congress brings together global educators, researchers, policymakers, and practitioners to share knowledge through various programs and certifications, reads a press release.

Designed in collaboration with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the ICSB Entrepreneurship Center Global Impact Award recipients must demonstrate their merit with respect to the following criteria: Innovativeness regarding programs and promotion, Impact on target population, Impact on society and Replicability across industries and borders.

CED at BRAC University, since its inception in April 2011, has been unwavering in its mission to nurture Bangladeshi entrepreneurs by equipping them with essential entrepreneurial skills and enabling them to strategically develop and expand their businesses. CED was established under the visionary leadership of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed and has since emerged as a beacon of sustainable innovation, guiding entrepreneurs from ideation to tangible impact.

With a proven track record, the CED has empowered over 2,000 aspiring entrepreneurs, nurtured more than 30 innovative ventures, and provided critical incubation support to over 15 startups. These accomplishments underscore CED's pivotal role as a catalyst for change in Bangladesh's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University stated, "This prestigious award highlights our CED team's dedication. Their commitment to support innovation and entrepreneurship has transformed lives and contributed to boosting Bangladesh's economy. We are proud of this achievement and will continue to support our entrepreneurs in building sustainable and impactful businesses."

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

