16 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues

Education

UNB
22 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 06:11 pm

16 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues

A delegation of teachers in Dhaka to meet minister

UNB
22 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 06:11 pm
16 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues

Even though the indefinite hunger strike by 24 students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) rolled into day four, there has been no headway in breaking the 10-day standoff.

Campus sources said 16 students have been admitted to different hospitals in the city, including Osmani Medical College and Hospital (OMCH) till Saturday noon as they fell sick due to the hunger strike and shivering cold.

The protesting students vowed to continue their strike until the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

The students brought out a symbolic coffin procession on the campus on Saturday afternoon. They started the march from the university's Golchattar area.

Dr Md Mostakim, a physician of OMCH said, 15 doctors have been giving treatment to the students on the campus. "The glucose level of some students has dropped while the blood pressure of some others fell substantially. We've given them saline. Those who're falling seriously ill are being referred to hospitals."

If they refrain from taking food for a longer time, their physical problems will increase, he added.

Two ambulances were seen at the spot to deal with emergencies.

Dipu Moni's drive

On Friday, Education Minister Dipu Moni talked to the students and said she wants a solution to the crisis as soon as possible.

Earlier, in the small hours of Friday, the students brought out a torch rally and burnt the effigy of the VC on the campus.

Hours before, a delegation of teachers met the students and requested them to break their fast, a request that went unheeded.

On Monday, the students wrote an open letter to President Abdul Hamid, demanding the immediate removal of VC Farid Uddin Ahmed. The president is the chancellor of the university.

The students also turned down the notice of shutting down the university for an indefinite period and the directive to leave their dormitories. Currently, the students are staying on the campus.

SUST was to close following a clash on the campus between police and the protesting students on Sunday (Jan 16). Its students were asked to leave the dormitories by 12 pm on Monday.

Delegation in Dhaka

Meanwhile, a delegation for five teachers from SUST has reached Dhaka to meet Education Minister Dipu Moni, said Prof Tulsi Kumar Das, President of the SUST Teachers' Association.

The delegation also includes Dean of the Faculty of Physical Science Prof Dr Rashed Talukder, General Secretary of the Teachers Association Prof Muhibul Alam, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Science Prof Ariful Islam and Dean of the Faculty of Commerce Khairul Islam Rubel.

Crisis escalation

Zafrin Ahmed, Provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, was at the centre of the trouble as she reportedly misbehaved with some students. She has already resigned from her post, citing health issues.

Dr Nazia Chowdhury of the Physics department has been appointed in her place.

The removal of Zafrin as the provost of the residential hall for female students was one of the principal demands of the students protesting on the campus.

Bangladesh / Top News

SUST protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

8h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

7h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

9h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

2h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

22h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

22h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna