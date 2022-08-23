EC decides to use EVM in 150 constituencies in next JS polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 10:33 pm

Related News

EC decides to use EVM in 150 constituencies in next JS polls

Political parties question EC’s credibility as most of them gave opinion against EVM’s use

TBS Report 
23 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 10:33 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Amid much criticism and opposition, the Election Commission has relented and decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in around 150 constituencies for the next national election.

The decision was made at a meeting of the commission at Agargaon on Tuesday.

"Subject to availability, polls in around 150 seats will be conducted using EVMs," said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath in a press briefing after the meeting.

Ashok Debnath said the decision was made after reviewing the proposals of the registered political parties made during dialogues with the commission in July last year.

But the outburst of criticism has lent some doubt to the EC's claims.

EC seeks active participation of all parties in JS polls

Expressing anger at the EC's decision, Jatiya Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque said most of the political parties in the dialogue were against the use of EVMs.

"We have also said people have a wrong perception about EVMs. Many also do not know how to use them. EVMs should not be used in this election," he said.

Mujibul Haque also said the decision was shocking as many countries had stopped using EVMs.

"We protest the decision. It seems to me that it was already made and the dialogue with the parties was just for show," he added.

Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also came down hard on the decision, alleging that the chief election commissioner worked under the authority of the government. "This commission does not have the power to go beyond their instructions. The EVM is a digital fraud device. In the last election, votes were cast at night. Now, they will do it during the day."

He said credibility had to be earned before EVMs could be used.

"There is no point going to elections under this EC, the illegal government and certainly not with the EVMs," he said.

Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said although they had not participated in the EC dialogues, they had sent a written statement demanding that EVMs are not used. 

"The decision they took today ignores the views of many political parties and raises questions about the credibility of this EC. The EC has decided to use EVMs as part of the process of manipulating the election result."

He also said the EC's "whimsical" decision seemed to be an effort to divert from the CPB's demand of changing the election system.

Prince said the EC should withdraw the decision and introduce a non-party caretaker government during the national election.

Earlier in May, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had also said their party's main focus was on ensuring the next national election under a non-party neutral government and not on the issue of the EVMs.

"The government has started playing a new trick on the election as they are saying it will be held using the EVMs. We do not understand EVM. We have one point that the current government has to step down, handing over power to a neutral one," he had said.

Former election commissioner Brigadier General Sakhawat Hossain said the EC was being subservient to the government and the decision to use EVMs would hurt the commission's credibility.

"This decision is a disaster. They have already made the election controversial. This election will never be credible. After the election, if someone files a case alleging irregularities in the EVM, asking for a recount, how will it be resolved? How will you prove it?"

Meanwhile, in the press briefing, Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "At present the EC has 1.5 lakh EVMs at its disposal. Voting in 70-75 constituencies can be carried out with them. We need more EVMs for 150 seats. From now on we will take the initiative to buy those."

The EC held dialogues with 28 registered political parties out of the total 39 in July last. Nine political parties, including BNP and its alliance, boycotted the dialogue while two failed to take part. 

Among the political parties participating in the dialogue, 15 parties opposed the use of EVMs. On the other hand, 11 political parties, including the Awami League, voted for it. Although the BNP and its alliance boycotted the dialogue, they too opposed the use of EVMs at various times.

Top News / Politics

National election / Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) / EC / EVM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

13h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

2h | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

3h | Videos
Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

7h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay