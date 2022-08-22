EC seeks active participation of all parties in JS polls

The Election Commission (EC) today said it expects all political parties specially big ones would contest actively the next Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections.

The election watchdog said this in a written opinion on the basis of the recommendations placed by registered parties during the dialogues with the EC.

It said the commission cannot force any party to participate in the polls and it won't make such effort.

Out of 39 registered political parties, nine including BNP joined talks with the EC.

The commission gave consent to two parties to join a dialogue with the election watchdog in September on the basis of application.

The EC said it would make all-out strides to create a congenial atmosphere removing all obstacles for a voter to exercise his or her franchise.

The commission would continue working with honesty, sincerity, courage and responsibility to ensure accurate and neutral election results removing all possible loopholes for vote rigging, it said.

In the written opinion, the EC said it would apprise all of its decision on use of electronic voting machine (EVM) in the 12th JS polls after examining and reviewing opinions and outcomes of workshops and view-exchanges on it.

It said it is not possible to accept the proposal of developing a special app in block-chain method to allow voters to cast their votes staying home for the next national polls.

The EC said it would apply its legal jurisdiction completely for the sake of a fair and neutral election.

All executive bodies of the state would extend cooperation to the EC as statutory duty from their respective positions, it said.