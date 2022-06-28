Awami League wants EVM in next election: Obaidul Quader

General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Obaidul Quader has said that Awami League wants the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the next national elections.

"The use of EVM has to be increased in the 12th National Elections. This is loud and clear." he said during a view exchange meeting of the Election Commission held at the Election Commission building in Agargaon around 3pm on Tuesday (28 June).

He also said the Awami League believes that the EC's acceptability, neutrality and capacity are important for fair and free elections.

Also, the EC needs to ensure neutrality, overall security and increase EVM voting, he added.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal attended today's meeting, which is the third phase of meetings with political parties regarding EVM.

Thirteen political parties including Awami League were invited to the meeting.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "We have had two dialogues before, where many have said in favor of EVM. Also, many have directly said that we will not go to the polls if EVM is used.

"We will take a decision after consultating all the political parties. Ultimately it is us who have to take a decision," he added.

Previously, the Cumilla City Corporation polls was held on 15 June, which was also the first trial of the new Election Commission.

During the Cumilla city polls glitches in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) led to confusion among voters which caused long queues at many voting centres.

Meanwhile, some voters of Ward No 19 claimed that the EVM used at the Newra M I High School polling station had only Awami League's "Boat" symbol on display to choose from.

At present, the EC has 1.54 lakh voting machines, with which it is possible to hold vote in about 100 seats.

In 2011, the Election Commission headed by ATM Shamsul Huda introduced EVM voting for the first time. At that time they made a machine from Buet for Tk12,000. But that machine failed in the 2015 Rajshahi City Corporation elections. As a result, the Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed Commission decided to make a new and better EVM by eliminating all the machines taken from Buet.

KM Nurul Huda's commission made more advanced machines worth Tk2 lakh from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory.