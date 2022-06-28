DUTA protests humiliation, killing of teacher

Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) has issued an official press release protesting and condemning the killing and humiliating teachers.

"Recently, two different incidents of teacher torture have come to the notice of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association. Swapan Kumar Biswas, principal of Mirzapur United College in Narail Sadar Upazila, has been accused of harbouring so-called blasphemers in an incident on 18 June," the press release reads.

"In another incident, Utpal Kumar Sarkar, a college teacher in Ashulia, Savar, died on 26 June while undergoing treatment at the ICU after being beaten by his students."

"In both cases there is a complete breakdown of social tolerance. In recent times, the indifference of a class of people towards religion has been hurting the non-communal consciousness and values of the country. We believe that religious intolerance is being perpetrated as part of a misguided attempt to confuse the common people for hindering the development and progress of the state," the press release says.

DUTA also demanded a quick response to the administration to provide exemplary punishment for those who are involved in such heinous and illegal activities.