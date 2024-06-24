DU Teachers' Association to observe work abstention on 25-27 June demanding withdrawal of universal pension scheme

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 09:34 pm

The association also urged all the teachers of the university to take a stand at the main gate of the Department of Arts from 12pm to 1pm on those three days. 

Dhaka University (DU) Logo. Photo: Collected
Dhaka University (DU) Logo. Photo: Collected

The Dhaka University Teachers' Association is going to observe half-day work abstention on 25-27 June, demanding the withdrawal of the newly introduced universal pension scheme 'Prottoy'.

The teachers are going to observe the strike from 8am to 1pm, the association said in a statement today (24 June). 

The association also urged all the teachers of the university to take a stand at the main gate of the Department of Arts from 12pm to 1pm on those three days. 

Ongoing examinations will be out of the purview of these activities, it said.

On 17 August 2023, the Universal Pension Scheme was rolled out in the country by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in order to ensure a sustainable and well organised social security to the elderly community.

The pension scheme was initially launched in four titles namely – 'Probash', 'Pragati', 'Surokkha' and 'Samota'. 

Later, a new and fifth scheme titled 'Prottoy' was introduced for the officials and employees of the self-governed, autonomous and state-owned institutions which will come into effect for the staff of such bodies joining from 1 July.

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association on 20 May demanded the cancellation of the newly introduced universal pension scheme 'Prottoy' for newly recruited employees of the autonomous bodies, saying it would create discrimination among the university teachers.

Comments

