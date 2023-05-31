DU teachers' association condemns anti-state activities regarding Dr Yunus' ACC case

The Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has condemned the anti-state conspiratorial activities regarding a case recently filed against the former chairman of Grameen Bank Dr Muhammad Yunus.

On Wednesday, in a statement signed by DUTA President Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and General Secretary Prof Zeenat Huda, DUTA expressed deep concerns and said, "If he [Dr Yunus] is not associated with corruption and money laundering, it will surely be proved in the legal process. Some of the so-called organisations protested by issuing statements. We think it is contradictory to the rule of law and inconvenient."

"Because, The political party they believe in hampered the rule of law and democracy through assassinations and conspiracies, trampled on all the achievements of the liberation war and turned this country into a den of corrupt and looters in the past," reads the statement.

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been made the prime accused in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over embezzling more than Tk252.2 million from the workers' welfare trust of Grameen Telecom.

At least 12 others were accused in the case. The deputy director of ACC Gulshan Anwar Prodhan filed the case with the integrated district office in Dhaka.

Keeping ahead of the upcoming elections, these local and foreign circles have once again indulged in conspiratorial activities, the statement claimed.

DUTA calls for legal action against the corrupt on the principle of 'zero tolerance' in establishing the rule of law regardless of the identity of the individual.