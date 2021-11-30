Durjoy’s higher study dreams shattered on the road

Only a few days before his death, Mainuddin Islam (Durjoy) posted a status on Facebook saying, "I will be lost in such darkness where none can find me."

When his mother Rasheda Begum saw the post, she twisted his ears and asked what he had meant by it.

Whether it was a premonition or a prophecy, Durjoy would be lost to the darkness after meeting a tragic road accident.

Durjoy, who was supposed to appear for his SSC examination this year from Ekramunnesa High School at Rampura in the capital, died after a bus of Anabil Paribahan ran over him around 10pm in Palashbagh area near Rampura TV road while he was crossing the road on Monday.

On the same night, when those protesting his death set fire to buses on DIT Road in Rampura, Durjoy's house in East Rampura had an eerie calm.

His father Abdur Rahman was sitting on a mat in front of their one-storey tin shed house on Titas Road. "Call him [Durjoy] from your phone and ask Mainu to call me," he said.

A few weeks earlier, Durjoy had begged his father to get him admitted to a good university. His father, who owned a tea shop, however, could not afford to do so.

"Mainu, I will start begging people for money if you need it. But, please come back," he said.

"Mainu used to help me in the tea shop. Sometimes, he would make tea for people. On Monday night, he left the shop saying he would be back in half-an-hour. Please, give me back my Mainu," Abdur said, breaking down.

Durjoy's mother Rasheda Begum, too, had been sitting outside their house since the youth was taken to hospital after the accident. She had not moved at all since. She had also locked her house, vowing to open her doors only when her son returned.

Only recently Durjoy had been selling halim that his mother made to make some extra money. His elder brother had chosen not to study. Durjoy would promise his parents that he would take care of them. The 18-year-old was also concerned about the debts his older brother had amassed. A few days ago he had urged his mother to sell her land so she could pay off his brother's debts.

Nearby, Durjoy's neighbor, CNG-driver Swapan, was yet to come to terms with what had happened.

"Forty minutes before the incident, I was talking to him. I told him my mobile phone was not working properly. He said he would come and fix it. He had fixed it before. But he never came; only his mangled body arrived," Swapan said.

Durjoy's friends and students, who took to the streets to demand justice for his death, also reminisced about their good friend.

Atiqul Islam, a class-X student of Ekramunnesa School and College, said, "We grew up in the same area. I study in the same school. Durjoy was part of our friend circle. He was a diamond. He was also very attentive in his studies," he said.

"I last saw him last night. We had tea together. When he left, he said he would see me again."

Mahfuzul Islam Apan, a class-XI of the same school, said he had met Durjoy a year back. Since then, they had become friends. "We toured Sitakunda together after the travel ban was lifted last year. I played badminton with him last night. He played well. He was very sociable. Even though I was a batch senior to him, we were still friends."

He recalled Durjoy's role as the unofficial mediator in their circle. "If there was any misunderstanding between us friends, he would settle it. There was no one who did not listen to him."

His sister's victory fades away in his death

Durjoy's cousin Amoda Begum won the reserved women's seat in the Sadar union parishad election of Sarail in Brahmanbaria on Sunday and he was supposed to go to Sarail on Tuesday to celebrate the victory. Unfortunately, his body is going with a mountain of sadness for his relatives. His body is to be buried at the family cemetery at the Sarail upazila, and the planned victory procession would turn into a funeral march.

Tea stall owner Abdur Rahman, the father of Durjoy, sold his house in Sarail and moved to Dhaka about 20 years ago. Durjoy was the eldest of three siblings. His brother Monir Hossain is a cab driver.

Durjay's tragic death is now being mourned in his grandparents' house. His sister-in-law Sharmin Akhter was breaking down in tears while his aunt Afia Begum has become traumatised.

Sharmin Akhter lamented, "He [Durjoy] always used to play with my baby. No one else will play with my baby! Don't ask me anything else."