Two arrested for torching, vandalising buses in Rampura
Two people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism and torching of buses during protests over the death of student Md Mainuddin in a bus accident in Rampura area of Dhaka.
The arrestees are- Shapon Reza (25), and Shahid Bapari (22).
Police arrested Shapon Reza on Saturday night while Shahid Bepari was held earlier.
Rafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rampura Police Station said that two persons have been arrested in connection with a case of vandalism and arson on a bus. Swapan Reza, who was arrested, will be sent to court and sought in remand.
Sources said Shahid Bepari was placed on a 2-day remand again in this case.
However, he was initially remanded for a day.
Earlier, an angry mob set fire to at least eight buses and vandalized several others in Dhaka's Rampura after a student was killed on Monday.