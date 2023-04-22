Biker dies after car hits him in Dhaka's Rampura

A motorcyclist died today after a car hit him from behind in front of BTV Centre in Dhaka's Rampura.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 30.

The motorbike fell in front of Rampura's BTV building at 11am and after which an unidentified vehicle hit him from behind, said Khokon, a CNG-run autorickshaw driver who witnessed the incident.

Passers-by and Khokon rescued Mehedi from the spot and took him to the Emergency Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

DMCH Police Outpost in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.