Drug addicts engage in crimes to manage money: Speakers

Speakers on Sunday at an anti-drug rally called upon all to work together to ensure a drug-free society for protecting the young generation from the devastating effects of drug addiction.

With a slogan 'Let us say no to drug and build healthy life', Nandonkanon Club organised the event at Nandonkanon Lane- 2 under Kotwali thana in the city, marking 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking'.

Helal Akbor Chowdhury Babor was present as the chief guest at the event.

'Drug addicted people get engaged in social crimes to manage money for buying drugs, resulting in the rise of crimes. We need to boycott both drugs and drug dealers', said Babor, also former finance affairs secretary of central Awami Jubo League.