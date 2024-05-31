ACC sues former Banshkhali mayor Selimul for embezzling Tk16 lakh

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Selimul Haque Chowdhury, former mayor of Banshkhali municipality in Chattogram, for allegedly embezzling Tk16 lakh from the government treasury during his tenure.

The case was filed by Abdul Malek, assistant director of the ACC district office Chittagong-2, yesterday (30 May), said Atiqul Alam, deputy director of ACC integrated district office-2.

According to the case statement, Chowdhury is charged with fraud, abuse of power, and criminal breach of trust.

He allegedly allocated four shops in front of the municipality through unregistered stamps, for which he received an advance payment of Tk9 lakh.

On 23 July 2023, Chowdhury allegedly withdrew Tk7 lakh from Prime Bank's Banshkhali branch account number 2178311014898. The withdrawal was made without obtaining the necessary approval from the municipal minutes and the funds were not utilised for municipal works, as mandated. Instead, Chowdhury is accused of using the funds for his personal needs.

The total amount embezzled during his mayoral tenure amounts to Tk16 lakh. The charges against him include violations of section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, as well as sections 420 and 409 of the Penal Code.

ACC officer Abdul Malek emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and that any additional individuals found to be involved in the embezzlement scheme will be held accountable.

This case raises questions about the integrity of public officials, misuse of power within the municipality, and the need for stringent oversight mechanisms.