Damaged LNG pipeline repaired in Ctg, gas supply to normalise by evening

The damaged 42-inch LNG pipeline from Chattogram's Anwara to Faujdarhat has been repaired this morning (12 July).

The gas supply is expected to normalise by the evening, says a Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources (MPEMR) statement.

The pipeline of Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) was damaged last Tuesday (9 July) in an accident between the Karnaphuli Tunnel and Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO).

Damages to this pipeline, coupled with the damage done by Cyclone Remal to the floating LNG terminal in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali, had caused widespread disruption across industries in the last three days.

Gas-based power generation has decreased by 1,500MW, and load shedding reached around 2,000MW Thursday (11 July), according to the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB).

"The LNG supply and gas grid pressure [currently at 70 PSI] are being synchronised and gas transmission and pressure are being gradually increased," reads the MPEMR statement.

The State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid, instructed the authorities to keep maps of all pipelines.

"Such accidents would not have occurred if mapping was available," he said.

Emphasising the need to increase regular monitoring to avoid inconveniences to customers, he expressed his regret to the customers for this incident.