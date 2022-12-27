Drizzle likely in parts of Bangladesh

The weather department has predicted light rains in parts of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Tuesday.

"Light rain or drizzle is likely at one or two places in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during late night till morning.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the temperature will drop again with mild (<10°C) to moderate (<8°C) cold wave over some parts of the country from 28 December which may continue more or less till the first week of January, according to Bangladesh Weather Observatory Team (BWOT), an independent weather research group.

However, coastal areas and polluted cities may experience milder cold than other areas, it added.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 10.7 degree Celsius in Tetulia in the last 24 hours till 6am Tuesday.

The highest temperature was recorded at 31.3 degree Celsius in Khepupara of Barishal division.

Sylhet recorded 8mm rainfall during this period.

The trough of westerly low lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, Extending its trough to Northeast Bay, as per BMD bulletin.