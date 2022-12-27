Drizzle likely in parts of Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
27 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 04:08 pm

Related News

Drizzle likely in parts of Bangladesh

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country

UNB
27 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 04:08 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The weather department has predicted light rains in parts of  the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Tuesday.

"Light rain or drizzle is likely at one or two places in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during late night till morning.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the temperature will drop again with mild (<10°C) to moderate (<8°C) cold wave over some parts of the country from 28 December which may continue more or less till the first week of January, according to Bangladesh Weather Observatory Team (BWOT), an independent weather research group. 

However, coastal areas and polluted cities may experience milder cold than other areas, it added.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 10.7 degree Celsius in Tetulia in the last 24 hours till 6am Tuesday.

The highest temperature was recorded at 31.3 degree Celsius in Khepupara of Barishal division.

Sylhet recorded 8mm rainfall during this period.

The trough of westerly low lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, Extending its trough to Northeast Bay, as per BMD bulletin.

Top News

Drizzle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nostalgia and celebration at Fuad Live in Dhaka

6h | Splash
Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

2h | TBS Career
Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

8h | TBS Stories
Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

20h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction