Light to moderate rain likely over country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places of three south-eastern divisions and at a few places of the other five northern, central and north-eastern divisions.

Dhaka saw a drizzle of November rain on Thursday morning as winter approaches.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at several places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions", according to a weather forecast for next 24 hours from 9am today.

The well-marked low over southeast Bay and adjoining area moved northwestwards and intensified into a depression over west-central Bay thereafter move northeastwards and intensified into a deep depression over the same area at 6:00am today.

It is likely to move northeastwards and intensify further.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by 1-4°C over the country.

Country's maximum temperature was recorded 34.2°C at Sitakunda and minimum temperature today was 15.0°C at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 05:12pm today and rises at 6:14am tomorrow in the capital.