Light to moderate rain likely over country

Bangladesh

BSS
16 November, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 01:47 pm

Related News

Light to moderate rain likely over country

Dhaka saw a drizzle of November rain on Thursday morning as winter approaches.

BSS
16 November, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 01:47 pm
Representational image. Photo: BSS
Representational image. Photo: BSS

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places of three south-eastern divisions and at a few places of the other five northern, central and north-eastern divisions.

Dhaka saw a drizzle of November rain on Thursday morning as winter approaches.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at several places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions", according to a weather forecast for next 24 hours from 9am today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The well-marked low over southeast Bay and adjoining area moved northwestwards and intensified into a depression over west-central Bay thereafter move northeastwards and intensified into a deep depression over the same area at 6:00am today.

 It is likely to move northeastwards and intensify further.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by 1-4°C over the country.

Country's maximum temperature was recorded 34.2°C at Sitakunda and minimum temperature today was 15.0°C at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 05:12pm today and rises at 6:14am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

rain / Weather / Drizzle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

55m | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

25m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World