DNCC mayor calls for more tax on vehicles plying 'elite' areas

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam today called for additional tax on vehicles which ply roads in "elite areas" like Gulshan and Baridhara.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a walkathon organised by the Dhaka Transport Coordinating Authority (DTCA) on the occasion of World Private Car Free Day in Malibagh-Khilgaon area of the capital on Saturday morning.

The DNCC mayor said the main theme of the day was "Public transport and walking, limiting private cars", which is timely and significant.

By reducing the use of private vehicles and using public transport, it is possible to reduce congestion and air pollution, he said.

He was also quoted as saying that although large footpaths have been constructed in the city, they were occupied in different ways forcing people to walk on the streets, thus adding to congestion.

The DNCC mayor urged that efforts be undertaken to provide obstruction-free sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

No vehicle without a route permit and fitness would be allowed on the road, he also said.