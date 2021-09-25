DNCC mayor calls for more tax on vehicles plying 'elite' areas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 03:18 pm

Related News

DNCC mayor calls for more tax on vehicles plying 'elite' areas

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 03:18 pm
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam/Courtesy
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam/Courtesy

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam today called for additional tax on vehicles which ply roads in "elite areas" like Gulshan and Baridhara. 

He was speaking as the chief guest at a walkathon organised by the Dhaka Transport Coordinating Authority (DTCA) on the occasion of World Private Car Free Day in Malibagh-Khilgaon area of the capital on Saturday morning.

The DNCC mayor said the main theme of the day was "Public transport and walking, limiting private cars", which is timely and significant.

By reducing the use of private vehicles and using public transport, it is possible to reduce congestion and air pollution, he said. 

He was also quoted as saying that although large footpaths have been constructed in the city, they were occupied in different ways forcing people to walk on the streets, thus adding to congestion. 

The DNCC mayor urged that efforts be undertaken to provide obstruction-free sidewalks and bicycle lanes. 

No vehicle without a route permit and fitness would be allowed on the road, he also said.

Top News

DNCC / Mayor Atiq / tax

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

2d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives