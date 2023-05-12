DMP to get 'Speed as a Risk Factor' training under Bloomberg philanthropic initiative

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

DMP to get 'Speed as a Risk Factor' training under Bloomberg philanthropic initiative

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 12:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP) non-profit organisation affiliated with International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC, has announced that it will be delivering its highly anticipated "Speed as a Risk Factor" training to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in July under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) programme.

This comes after GRSP's meeting at DMP Headquarters on Thursday (11 May).

The key objective of the training is to share existing enforcement practices across all risk factors within a "Safe System" partnership model. The training aims to enhance the knowledge of police officers to promote effective enforcement of traffic laws and reduce trauma on the roads by drawing on international and national road policing strategies that have proven to be efficient and effective. The training will provide tactics to reduce speeding and other risk factors on the roads, ultimately resulting in safer roads for all.

Reducing the average speed on our roads by just 5% can lead to a 30% reduction in fatal crashes, and DMP will be using a data-led approach to identify high risk speed areas for the effective deployment of their traffic staff to reduce offending.

DMP Joint Police Commissioner (traffic-South) SM Mehedi Hasan said "We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with the Global Road Safety Partnership. He called upon GRSP to enter into a MOU (memorandum of understanding) with DMP to work together on road safety. As a law enforcement agency, we are committed to ensuring the safety of all road users in Dhaka. We believe that GRSP training will equip our officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to enforce speed limits effectively and educate the public on the dangers of speeding."

"We are pleased to be continuing our relationship with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, who are actively trying to increase the safety of their community, by delivering our "Speed as a Risk Factor" training said Al Stewart, GRSP Road Safety Consultant.

"We believe that this training will be invaluable in reducing the number of road crashes and ultimately saving lives. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police are to be commended for their ongoing commitment to making their road network safe for all road users," he added. 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

2h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

4h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

4h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

18h | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

3h | TBS Health
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh