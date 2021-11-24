City Bank stands by DB, DMP for their technological improvement

City Bank donates BDT 50 lacs as contribution towards the technological improvement of DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)

City Bank has recently donated BDT 50 lacs as a contribution towards the technological improvement of DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Aziz Al Kaisar, Chairman of the bank handed over the cheque to Md. Shafiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), Police Commissioner of DMP, states a press release.

Expressing his gratitude, Md. Shafiqul Islam said, 'City Bank and DMP have had a good partnership for quite a long time. We believe the relationship will be strengthened further from today. DMP will continue to work with City Bank for the progress of the state and society.'

Bank's Chairman Aziz Al Kaisar said, 'City Bank is actively working for the society's welfare. For 'Digital Bangladesh', overall technological development is highly crucial. We are delighted to provide this donation towards DMP's technological improvement. We will continue our support in the future.'

Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD, Md. Mahbubur Rahman, DMD & CFO of City Bank, Mir Rezaul Alam, Additional Police Commissioner (Administration), Krishna Pod Roy, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operation), Dr. AFM Masum Rabbani, Additional Police Commissioner (Logistics, Finance and Procurement), A K M Hafiz Akter, Additional Police Commissioner (DB), Md. Mahbub Alam, Joint Police Commissioner (DB) of DMP and senior officials from both the organizations were present during the cheque handover ceremony.